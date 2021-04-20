Candidasa Bali

Chilling in Candidasa
Candidasa is one of those magical places where there isn't really anything to do, so you don't do anything. There isn't a lot of beach, especially when the tide is in, but what there is is clean and has soft white sand. Most of the hotels and guest houses sit along the coast and have a little bit of beach. There isn't a lot of nightlife in Candidasa, but there are a couple of small bars and warungs along the main road to get cold beers and nasi goreng. A number of dive shops operate out of Candidasa and combine dives with accommodation in the area. If you're looking for action this isn't the town for you, but if you want to soak up some sun and read a book, head out east. Candidasa is about 2 hours drive from Kuta and the airport.