Canberra ACT 2601 Canberra ACT 2601, Australia

Telstra Tower No trip to Canberra would be complete without a trip up the Telstra Tower! Unfortunately, they charge to get in and have the windows frosted so you can't get a free peek at the view. But if you eat at the restaurant, you can see the view from the revolving restaurant and also go outside on the viewing deck, and the food is pretty good.