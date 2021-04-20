Where are you going?
Canals of Amsterdam

Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sleepy Sunday Morning Canal Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sleepy Sunday Morning Canal Amsterdam The Netherlands
Sleepy Sunday Morning Canal

This is one of my favorite pictures from Amsterdam because You see a canal, houseboat, and that classic architectural style. Amsterdam is one of those few places in the world that truly relaxes me. Insiders tip: take a stroll early on Sunday morning. Just you and the lapping waters of the canals.
By brian fishbone

Ron Kavanaugh
over 6 years ago

Trekking the canals

May 2012, Had a great time trekking the canals of Amsterdam. Phenomenal city -Van Gogh Museum, flower district, bicyclist everywhere, easy to travel using tram system but best to just put on comfortable shoes and walk. Definitely will visit again.

