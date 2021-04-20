Canals of Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sleepy Sunday Morning CanalThis is one of my favorite pictures from Amsterdam because You see a canal, houseboat, and that classic architectural style. Amsterdam is one of those few places in the world that truly relaxes me. Insiders tip: take a stroll early on Sunday morning. Just you and the lapping waters of the canals.
over 6 years ago
Trekking the canals
May 2012, Had a great time trekking the canals of Amsterdam. Phenomenal city -Van Gogh Museum, flower district, bicyclist everywhere, easy to travel using tram system but best to just put on comfortable shoes and walk. Definitely will visit again.