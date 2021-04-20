Canal Walk
Walk, Bike, or Paddle the Downtown CanalGet out and stretch your legs with a walk along the downtown canal walk and bike path. If you're looking for some family fun, you can rent four-seater pedal boats or kayaks and paddle your way down the 1.5 mile-long canal. Rentals are available at Wheel Fun Rental on Ohio Street. Enjoy a beautiful view of the Indianapolis skyline as you pass alongside museums, neighborhoods, and green space. You might also pass a vintage gondola or two, complete with a singing gondolier.
At the north terminus of the canal, stop for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Creation Cafe at historic Buggs Temple. The cafe is casual and kid-friendly, and it has a large patio overlooking the canal that is great for people watching.
More Recommendations
about 6 years ago
Running Route: Indianapolis Canal Walk
The Indianapolis Canal runs through the heart of downtown. Close to many hotels, it makes the perfect spot for a quick run and is surrounded by beautiful scenery. The White River Gardens at the most southern point, the trail continues up to 10th street. Multiple museums, shops, and restaurants line the way. If running on a beautiful weekend day, make sure to get your run in early or save it for after your paddle boat ride to avoid the crowd that can slow you down.