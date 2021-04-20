Canal Walk Canal Walk

Walk, Bike, or Paddle the Downtown Canal Get out and stretch your legs with a walk along the downtown canal walk and bike path. If you're looking for some family fun, you can rent four-seater pedal boats or kayaks and paddle your way down the 1.5 mile-long canal. Rentals are available at Wheel Fun Rental on Ohio Street. Enjoy a beautiful view of the Indianapolis skyline as you pass alongside museums, neighborhoods, and green space. You might also pass a vintage gondola or two, complete with a singing gondolier.



At the north terminus of the canal, stop for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Creation Cafe at historic Buggs Temple. The cafe is casual and kid-friendly, and it has a large patio overlooking the canal that is great for people watching.