Canal Street Ferry
New Orleans, LA 70114, USA
Cross the Mississippi for Quiet TimeIf you're looking for some quiet time while visiting New Orleans (what?), consider heading across the river to Algiers Point—a residential section of New Orleans on the west bank of the Mississippi River, full of Creole cottages and other architectural gems mostly in Victorian, Italianate, and Greek Revival styles.
It's easy and fun crossing the river on the Canal Street Ferry (also called the Algiers Ferry), which is free for pedestrians and bicycles. It leaves every half hour from the foot of Canal Street, next to the aquarium. Prepare to enjoy great views of the city skyline, the French Quarter, and St. Louis Cathedral (seen in this photo). Walk the quiet streets of Algiers Point, and take in stunning architectural details, peaceful parks, and charming cafes. Stroll along the levee path and watch the sunset, and then when you can't take the quiet anymore, head to the historic Old Point bar for drinks and great music. There is a free summer concert every Wednesday night at the ferry landing. Note: Don't have too much fun, since the last ferry back to Canal Street leaves at midnight.