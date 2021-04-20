Where are you going?
Canal Rd E

Canal Rd E, Bowrington, Hong Kong
Petty People, Pass Hong Kong Hong Kong

Petty People, Pass

If someone in life should be troubling you, head to Ngo Keng Kiu for a feng shui fix. The locals all know about "the nook under the Canal Road Flyover" in Wanchai, just off the tram tracks. This is where the custom of "da siu yun", or "beating petty people", is practiced, under the trained hands of old lady "exorcists". She will light incense, and rid of your distress by literally beating the “petty person” (paper effigies representing your nemesis) out of your life with her shoe.



By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
