Canal de Lachine

Lachine Canal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Website
Urban Kayaking in Montreal

The trend of urban kayaking has not escaped Montreal. Living on an island, Montrealers appreciate new ways to get out of the city—in this case via the beautiful and serene Lachine canal, just a stone's throw from the core of downtown.

Head to H2O adventure for an afternoon of fun and discovery along the historic waterway, whose history goes back to the late 17th century. Few things beat paddling down the canal on a sunny day before stopping at the Atwater market to grab farm-fresh picnic goods. Indeed, a glorious way to enjoy what Montreal has to offer!
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

