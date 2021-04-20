Going over the peak of the largest rollercoaster in Canada

I love heights but hate roller coasters. Something about having no control over my life and being at the mercy of some unknown engineer's knowledge.



But when I got the opportunity to ride on The Leviathon, largest roller coaster in Canada (7th largest in the world), this past summer, I couldn't say no!



I tucked all my fears deep down inside, held my breath, and stepped on the coaster, laughing like a maniac because that is what I do when i'm trying to convince myself that hurdling at high velocities towards the Earth is a fun thing to do.



It was amazing! Granted, I was pretty sure I was going to die, and had to force my eyes open some of the times, but after it was all said and done, I felt like bada**! The scariest part was, that to be able to bring my camera on the coaster, I had to sit at the very back, by myself, so I could hear the screams of the people in the cars in front of me, while my end of the ride was still climbing!



This is totally an experience you can do too. Vaughan is about an hour north of Toronto, and an easy day trip. If you are going to Toronto, you can't skip heading up to Canada's Wonderland for a day or riding The Leviathon, the largest rollercoaster in Canada!