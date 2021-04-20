Canada's Wonderland
1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 1S6, Canada
| +1 905-832-7000
Adrenaline RushWhat you see here is the most terrifying rollercoaster in the world. This thing is so big that one of Wonderland's original coasters runs beneath it—and is not even visible in this frame. The Leviathan, as it is called, is so large that it actually extends out into the parking lot. Whenever I drive by this monstrosity, I pee in my pants a little.
But if you're looking for an adrenaline rush and some of the best views over Toronto that money can buy, you're well served by strapping yourself into a seat and climbing to the top of the track. Wonderland is a Canadian institution in itself, and a fun day out for people unfamiliar with the city. Just make sure you get up nice and early for your visit; it can take an hour or more to make your way through a line for the busier rides, but that gives you plenty of time to chow down on funnel cake.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Thrills, Spills and Chilling
Sometimes ordinary life just doesn’t give you that adrenaline rush you’re looking for. Sometimes you need some thrills.
How about a visit to Canada’s Wonderland? A whole shopping basket of heart-thumping excitement here. Ride “Leviathan”, one of the world’s biggest and tallest rollercoasters, or soar through the air on “Behemoth”, with a top speed of seventy miles an hour.
Too many thrills? Try the kid-friendly “Ghoster Coaster”. Or go for some spills – quite literally – at “Splashworks”, a whole water park boasting the likes of the “Black Hole,” a four-storey speed ride you take in the dark, or the chill-friendly “White Water Bay,” Canada’s biggest wave pool.
Thinking more chilling than spilling? No to worry: take in a musical revue, watch a live pirate show, maybe even listen to some music at Kingswood Music Theatre.
Or just find the perfect place for the ultimate chill – the patio at Backlot Café – or travel through time and do lunch at Coasters, a 50’s-style diner.
Something for everyone here at Canada’s answer to Six Flags or Universal Studios – whether you’re looking for thrills or spills. Or just a bit of chilling.
almost 7 years ago
Going over the peak of the largest rollercoaster in Canada
I love heights but hate roller coasters. Something about having no control over my life and being at the mercy of some unknown engineer's knowledge.
But when I got the opportunity to ride on The Leviathon, largest roller coaster in Canada (7th largest in the world), this past summer, I couldn't say no!
I tucked all my fears deep down inside, held my breath, and stepped on the coaster, laughing like a maniac because that is what I do when i'm trying to convince myself that hurdling at high velocities towards the Earth is a fun thing to do.
It was amazing! Granted, I was pretty sure I was going to die, and had to force my eyes open some of the times, but after it was all said and done, I felt like bada**! The scariest part was, that to be able to bring my camera on the coaster, I had to sit at the very back, by myself, so I could hear the screams of the people in the cars in front of me, while my end of the ride was still climbing!
This is totally an experience you can do too. Vaughan is about an hour north of Toronto, and an easy day trip. If you are going to Toronto, you can't skip heading up to Canada's Wonderland for a day or riding The Leviathon, the largest rollercoaster in Canada!
almost 7 years ago
"Must Go Faster!" Ruuuuuuuun! Dinosaurs Alive at Canada's Wonderland
They move and screech before us as we walk through the beautifully manicured pathway. Over 40 different types of dinosaurs move (in place) with sound effects to give the illusion that you are walking among them. The kids love it. Screaming out the names of the different types and marvelling at how just as the sneak up to them they start moving and screeching. (For the adults its motion sensors!)
At the end of the walk is a huge sand pit where kids can dig for bones. Its a fun, educational place for kids to play and adults to walk for a cost of $5 above the theme park fee.
