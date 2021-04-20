Flight Simulator at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Check out the hanger at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and jump into the cockpit of two historic planes. You can even experience what it’s like to fly in the full-motion platform flight simulator where you get to (virtually) takeoff and land in the Rockcliffe and Gatineau airports. A staffed kids area with toys, books and crafts will keep young children occupied while you check out the WWI Sopwith biplanes, the jet-age VTOL-capable Harrier, and the last functioning Lancaster bomber in North America.



