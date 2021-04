Discover Your Identity in Ottawa

I'd never seen Star Wars in my life. I couldn't tell you the difference between an Ewok and a Wookiee, but somehow I'd been convinced that 'Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition' was a must see whilst travelling through Ottawa.Walking into the airplane hanger, the exhibition takes you on a journey through the Star Wars universe and how each character was formed.There are hundreds of props from the movie - including a full-size pod racer, original sketches of characters and their development as characters, and a selection of costumes from the movies.As you walk through the exhibition and learn about the different aspects of identity you will have to make choices that will impact your own characters identity, with the option to email it to yourself at the end.Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition will be at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum until October 14th, 2013.