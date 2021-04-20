Canada Aviation and Space Museum
11 Aviation Pkwy, Ottawa, ON K1K 2X5, Canada
| +1 613-991-3044
Wed - Mon 10am - 5pm
Discover Your Identity in OttawaI'd never seen Star Wars in my life. I couldn't tell you the difference between an Ewok and a Wookiee, but somehow I'd been convinced that 'Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition' was a must see whilst travelling through Ottawa.
Walking into the airplane hanger, the exhibition takes you on a journey through the Star Wars universe and how each character was formed.
There are hundreds of props from the movie - including a full-size pod racer, original sketches of characters and their development as characters, and a selection of costumes from the movies.
As you walk through the exhibition and learn about the different aspects of identity you will have to make choices that will impact your own characters identity, with the option to email it to yourself at the end.
Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition will be at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum until October 14th, 2013.
Flight Simulator at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum
Check out the hanger at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and jump into the cockpit of two historic planes. You can even experience what it’s like to fly in the full-motion platform flight simulator where you get to (virtually) takeoff and land in the Rockcliffe and Gatineau airports. A staffed kids area with toys, books and crafts will keep young children occupied while you check out the WWI Sopwith biplanes, the jet-age VTOL-capable Harrier, and the last functioning Lancaster bomber in North America.