Hung Homestay

When we first arrived at the Hung Homestay, someone showed my friend and I to our room and then disappeared. We relaxed on the porch off of our room, sitting right over the river. We didn't see another person for a few hours.



We eventually found Mr. Hung, who treated us to fresh fruit and showed us where we could find the free bikes.



I took my bike down the road and found a quiet village sprawled out along paths and rice paddies. I stopped for a drink of water and this little one came to show me her 6 new puppies. This place provided an excellent place to escape the tourist loop, explore a Mekong village, and to quickly make friends.