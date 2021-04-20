Can Tho
Can Tho, Ninh Kiều, Cần Thơ, Vietnam
Coffee on the GoWith the Mekong Delta sending out a web of rivers and tributaries throughout southern Vietnam, many of the best routes for commerce are on the water. One of the largest floating markets is near the city of Can Tho. You must wake up early to see the market in action. Once there, breakfast is easy to procure – just flag down one of the small boats selling everything from hot rice noodle soup, to fried pastries, to steaming coffee, to bottled sodas.
almost 7 years ago
Seeding the Rice Field (by hand???)
Cycling on the back paths of the Mekong, we came across many rice fields. This man seems to be seeding by hand.
Traveling on the back paths of this region gives one the opportunity to come observe daily life from a different perspective. The people are so friendly; one can experience the Mekong Delta a s a traveler rather than a tourist.
almost 7 years ago
Hung Homestay
When we first arrived at the Hung Homestay, someone showed my friend and I to our room and then disappeared. We relaxed on the porch off of our room, sitting right over the river. We didn't see another person for a few hours.
We eventually found Mr. Hung, who treated us to fresh fruit and showed us where we could find the free bikes.
I took my bike down the road and found a quiet village sprawled out along paths and rice paddies. I stopped for a drink of water and this little one came to show me her 6 new puppies. This place provided an excellent place to escape the tourist loop, explore a Mekong village, and to quickly make friends.
almost 7 years ago
Street Vendors in Can Tho, Vietman
When in Can Tho, take some time to wander the streets near the waterfront. Buy some fruit or flowers from the peddlers that set up shop along the street. This is her store; this is it... eggs and flowers on the street corner. A block away, you can lie on a mat on the ground, while you have traditional cupping performed on you for a few U.S. dollars. This will be a good time for you to practice your negotiating skills. :-)
almost 7 years ago
Butterflies and Dragons
The fertile soil of the Mekong Delta brings forth papayas, mangoes, melons, sweet pineapples and brilliant fuchsia dragon fruits. Walking amongst an orchard in the Vietnam Delta, I spotted a butterfly taking part in a sweet breakfast.