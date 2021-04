Take an afternoon stroll through Campopisano

An oasis from the bustle of the highly trafficked alleys of ancient Genoa , Campopisano rests near the ocean's edge of town. Towering 15th-century homes (originally built as outposts to watch for potential invaders approaching by sea) shade a small cobblestoned square. With a few restaurants, and some gorgeous alleys, this neighborhood often hosts outdoor theater events and art exhibits.