Campino Mercado
70 Jabez St, Newark, NJ 07105, USA
+1 973-589-4004
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 11pm
A Little Bit of Portugal in the IronboundIn the Ironbound district of Newark (known as "Little Portugal" because of the large Portuguese community there) you'll find the O Campino Restaurant on Jabez Street.
The interior of the restaurant reminds me of many charming restaurants in Portugal. I love the furnishings - the wooden chairs and the tables with their stark white table linens and flowers, The walls have tiles telling stories of Portugal. The tile floor adds to the authentic feel.
O Campino serves great seafood, meat dishes, and chicken all in the Portuguese style of cooking - that is with plenty of olive oil, cilantro, and garlic. Fresh baked rolls, butter, olive oil, and black olives come to the table first. Start with a delicious appetizer - maybe steamed clams or garlic shrimp.Then try their delicious Caldo Verde (soup), For your main dish, try a steak, pork dish, chicken, or seafood. Don't forget to sample a good Portuguese red wine or maybe a light, slightly bubbly Vinho Verde. Deserts are yummy and of course go well with an aromatic hot expresso.
The wait staff is friendly, professional, and will help you with appetizer and meal suggestions.
Enjoy the experience of O Campino and feel as though you are really in Portugal.
Info: www.campinomercado.com