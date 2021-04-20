Where are you going?
Camp Leakey

Camp Leakey Gibbon

This Agile Gibbon hangs around the camp buildings at Camp Leakey, Borneo. Locals call him Boswell.
More Recommendations

Camp Leakey Macaque

One of the many macaques around the grounds and along the trails at Camp Leakey, Borneo.
Buckethead in Borneo

Camp Leakey in the Tanjung Puting Reserve in southern central Borneo is one of the few places in the world where travelers can have close encounters with orangutans. A slow klotok boat ride (think "African Queen") up the Sekonyer river from Kumai harbor takes you to the research facility established in 1971 by Dr. Biruté Galdikas, a student of the legendary paleo-anthropologist, Louis Leakey (as were the other pioneering great-ape researchers Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey). This mother and child met us on the trail and "led" us to the jungle feeding station, where they gorged themselves on bananas, and the youngster devised creative uses for the milk bucket.
http://www.orangutan.org/our-projects/research/camp-leakey

