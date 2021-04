Camogli 16032 Camogli GE, Italy

Leave your love on the seashore Just an easy 30-minute train ride from the Genova Brignole train station lies the lovely fishing village of Camogli. As in many places in Italy (Juliet's house in Verona, bridges across the Arno), Camogli offers a beautiful place to leave a reminder of your love. After enjoying your day exploring the beach (and the delicious seafood), tie your heart to this centuries-old fisherman's net, and leave a piece of yourself (and your loved one) in this little village.