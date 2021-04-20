Camino Real Tijuana Paseo de los Héroes 9902, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana, B.C., Mexico

Cultura! In addition to soaking one's liver with tequila, you can also soak in some of the local culture. Dancers perform traditional dances at the expo and there are also numerous vendors selling food (not many vegetarian options yet). I loved the mariachis and the chance to practice my "laugh." My uncle's aunt can do it well but then again, she was raised doing it. I will master it one of these days.