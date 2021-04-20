Old Friends

Part of the beauty of travel, besides the sites, the food, the experiences, is seeing the local people. I love observing every day life when I zip through the city in a taxi or take the subway. On this day, I was walking through the touristy Caminito with the vibrant colored buildings and came across these two older women chatting on a bench. The simplicity of just hanging out with an old friend. I hope this is my best friend and I when we are 80 years old.