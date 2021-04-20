Caminito
Caminito
Gorgeous Colors Everywhere!Caminito is about a 10 minute cab ride from San Telmo (the old charming district in Buenos Aires) in La Boca. It is a tourist trap - but it is hard not to be taken by the beautiful colors of the buildings. You won't see these colors throughout BA, just in this area so it is worth a short trip (you can walk it in 30 - 60 minutes easily). There are little restaurants so you could enjoy the atmosphere and have lunch (leave by dinner as the neighborhood supposedly gets a little rougher after dark). It is easy to get a cab to your next destination as they have someone there helping.
almost 7 years ago
Colors in Caminito
Caminito (little walkway in Spanish) is a street museum and a traditional alley, located in La Boca, in Buenos Aires.
The street is known by its colorful buildings, tango bars and in recent years, a lot of touristic stores and bars.
The area is known as not that safe after dark hours.
Highly recommended for some great photos.
almost 7 years ago
Old Friends
Part of the beauty of travel, besides the sites, the food, the experiences, is seeing the local people. I love observing every day life when I zip through the city in a taxi or take the subway. On this day, I was walking through the touristy Caminito with the vibrant colored buildings and came across these two older women chatting on a bench. The simplicity of just hanging out with an old friend. I hope this is my best friend and I when we are 80 years old.
almost 7 years ago
La Boca
The colorful buildings that line the entrance way to Caminito in La Boca, BA.
almost 7 years ago
Caminito
This is probably one of the main tourist attraction in BA. The buildings are great and the vibe is cool too. I found the crafts markets absolutely amazing if you are after quality, authentic, one of a kind crafts - do look out for the rip-offs too but these are mainly in the surrounding shops...