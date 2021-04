Gorgeous Colors Everywhere!

Caminito is about a 10 minute cab ride from San Telmo (the old charming district in Buenos Aires ) in La Boca. It is a tourist trap - but it is hard not to be taken by the beautiful colors of the buildings. You won't see these colors throughout BA, just in this area so it is worth a short trip (you can walk it in 30 - 60 minutes easily). There are little restaurants so you could enjoy the atmosphere and have lunch (leave by dinner as the neighborhood supposedly gets a little rougher after dark). It is easy to get a cab to your next destination as they have someone there helping.