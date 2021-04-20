Cameron Highlands Cameron Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia

Drink in Malaysia's Tea-Growing Culture The cool climate of Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands, which lie less than 100 miles north of Kuala Lumpur, is perfect both for escaping the heat of the capital and for growing tea, mainly black, oolong, and green varietals. The British first surveyed the area in 1885 and began cultivating crops in the late 1920s. Today, it’s the largest tea-growing region in Malaysia. Plantations such as the Sungei Palas, above, offer visits, and Intrepid Travel organizes a 10-day Real Food Adventure tour that includes cooking classes, a homestay, and tastings in and around the area.