Camden Harbour Inn
Perched high on a hilltop, this elegant white-clapboard inn features 20 rooms and suites overlooking the harbor in Camden. The nearly 150-year-old property doesn’t just coast on its location, however. As one of two Relais & Châteaux properties in Maine
, it’s also undeniably luxe. Lavish amenities include private saunas, iPads, and Bose sound systems in two of its suites; a welcome glass of prosecco at check-in; and complimentary Champagne breakfasts with options like lobster-topped eggs Benedict. There’s even a spa with pampering treatments like hot stone massages, and a 57-seat restaurant that serves modern interpretations of classic New England cuisine, including, when in season, a four-course lobster tasting menu.