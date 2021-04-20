Where are you going?
Camden Harbour Inn

83 Bay View St, Camden, ME 04843, USA
Website
| +1 866-626-1504
Sun - Sat 7am - 9pm

Camden Harbour Inn

Perched high on a hilltop, this elegant white-clapboard inn features 20 rooms and suites overlooking the harbor in Camden. The nearly 150-year-old property doesn’t just coast on its location, however. As one of two Relais & Châteaux properties in Maine, it’s also undeniably luxe. Lavish amenities include private saunas, iPads, and Bose sound systems in two of its suites; a welcome glass of prosecco at check-in; and complimentary Champagne breakfasts with options like lobster-topped eggs Benedict. There’s even a spa with pampering treatments like hot stone massages, and a 57-seat restaurant that serves modern interpretations of classic New England cuisine, including, when in season, a four-course lobster tasting menu. 
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

