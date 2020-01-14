Camby Hotel

Why we love it: A stylish Phoenix property that blends elegance, whimsy, and tasteful salutes to the Southwest



Highlights:

- Several north-facing rooms with stunning views of Camelback Mountain

- Whimsical design inspired by Arizona

- A rooftop bar that hosts regular movie nights



The Review:

When the Camby Hotel took over the old Ritz-Carlton property in Phoenix’s upscale Biltmore neighborhood in 2016, New York–based design firm Stonehill Taylor introduced a new aesthetic of “refined revelry,” mixing the hallmarks of luxury with contemporary touches. The team drew heavily from Arizona’s five “C’s”—cotton, cattle, citrus, climate, and copper—and design touches now include reflective copper ceilings above the beds, wall sconces in the shape of cattle skulls, and a camel-shaped topiary (inspired by nearby Camelback Mountain) in front of the hotel. Bold and chic, the 277 guest rooms also feature dark blue entryways, deconstructed four-poster beds, and pops of pink, brown, and orange like the desert outside.



In the hotel’s restaurant, Artizen, teal walls and ceilings complement copper accents and candles at every turn. Here, guests pair craft cocktails and local beers with contemporary Americana fare, like corn bread with smoked pistachio butter, fermented Fresno chicken wings, and crispy Scottish salmon with dill crème fraîche. Also on site is the Bees Knees, serving expertly made cocktails and bar bites during Spin Session Sundays. On the rooftop, the Camby even hosts screenings of award-winning movies every Wednesday night.