Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cambridge

79-87 Thermal Explorer Highway
Count the Sheep Cambridge New Zealand

Count the Sheep

The quip that there are more sheep than people in New Zealand is not false. Outnumbering the population 10 to 1, sheep are an important part of New Zealand culture and economy.

If you're interested in shopping, be sure to check out the local wool shops selling handmade clothes in New Zealand. Or wait until August when the lambs are born to get a photo or two of them scampering around the fields.

By the time you leave New Zealand, I can guarantee you will have seen more sheep than you could ever have imagined.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points