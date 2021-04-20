Cambridge
79-87 Thermal Explorer Highway
Count the SheepThe quip that there are more sheep than people in New Zealand is not false. Outnumbering the population 10 to 1, sheep are an important part of New Zealand culture and economy.
If you're interested in shopping, be sure to check out the local wool shops selling handmade clothes in New Zealand. Or wait until August when the lambs are born to get a photo or two of them scampering around the fields.
By the time you leave New Zealand, I can guarantee you will have seen more sheep than you could ever have imagined.