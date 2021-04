New York City Views from the Water

Look to the horizon and set sail toward New York Harbor with a charter from Calypso Sailing Adventures. Admire views of both the New York City and Jersey City skylines, and get an alternative perspective of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty. Cruises run in late afternoon, evening or sunset—ample hours for photo opportunities. The small, 36-foot boats lend an intimate feel to the tour, which ideally accommodates only two to six guests at a time.