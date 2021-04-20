Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar

460 S Cypress Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
Website
| +1 954-942-1633
Tropical Fusion in Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Florida United States

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm

Tropical Fusion in Pompano Beach

At Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar in Pompano Beach, Florida, the cuisine and energy of the Caribbean comes to life. Since 1990, owners Lora and Chuck have traveled throughout the world to find the best recipes and ingredients to serve Broward County.

Through his travels to the Bahamas, Turks & Cacaos, and Costa Rica, Chef Chuck developed a concept that he likes to call Tropical Fusion.

“Tropical Fusion is the combination of flavors and ingredients, or even the techniques I use, of a particular cuisine with those of a different cuisine to form a third unique hybrid culinary experience.”

Everything at Calypso's is made in house. Menu highlights include stuffed dolphin, barbecue shrimp, lobster tails, surf & turf, and various chicken and meat courses. Be sure to try the fish of the day, usually black grouper or yellowfin tuna.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points