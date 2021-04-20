Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar
460 S Cypress Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
| +1 954-942-1633
More info
Mon - Fri 11am - 10pm
Tropical Fusion in Pompano BeachAt Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar in Pompano Beach, Florida, the cuisine and energy of the Caribbean comes to life. Since 1990, owners Lora and Chuck have traveled throughout the world to find the best recipes and ingredients to serve Broward County.
Through his travels to the Bahamas, Turks & Cacaos, and Costa Rica, Chef Chuck developed a concept that he likes to call Tropical Fusion.
“Tropical Fusion is the combination of flavors and ingredients, or even the techniques I use, of a particular cuisine with those of a different cuisine to form a third unique hybrid culinary experience.”
Everything at Calypso's is made in house. Menu highlights include stuffed dolphin, barbecue shrimp, lobster tails, surf & turf, and various chicken and meat courses. Be sure to try the fish of the day, usually black grouper or yellowfin tuna.