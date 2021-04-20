Where are you going?
Calvin Fletcher's Coffee Co

647 Virginia Avenue
Website
| +1 317-423-9697
Tasty Neighborhood Coffeehouse Along the Cultural Trail Indianapolis Indiana United States

More info

Mon - Sat 7am - 6pm

Tasty Neighborhood Coffeehouse Along the Cultural Trail

Calvin Fletcher's Coffee Company is exactly what an independent, neighborhood coffee shop should be: comfy, artsy, and delicious. Located along Virginia Avenue in the Fletcher Place neighborhood, Calvin Fletcher's is a great place to grab a quick breakfast or just sink into a couch and relax. The coffee drinks are dynamite, and the friendly staff make you immediately feel at home. The shop sources its pastries—including the mouthwatering raspberry bars—from local bakery Circle City Sweets, one of my favorite City Market vendors.
By Erin Nave , AFAR Local Expert

