Calvin Fletcher's Coffee Co

Tasty Neighborhood Coffeehouse Along the Cultural Trail
Calvin Fletcher's Coffee Company is exactly what an independent, neighborhood coffee shop should be: comfy, artsy, and delicious. Located along Virginia Avenue in the Fletcher Place neighborhood, Calvin Fletcher's is a great place to grab a quick breakfast or just sink into a couch and relax. The coffee drinks are dynamite, and the friendly staff make you immediately feel at home. The shop sources its pastries—including the mouthwatering raspberry bars—from local bakery Circle City Sweets, one of my favorite City Market vendors.