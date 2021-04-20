Calle Laurel
Tapas on Calle Laurel in LogroñoDuring the siesta time, you would never know that in a few short hours this street will be the most busy in the town; head down around 7pm to mingle with everyone taking the edge off their hunger before a very late dinner. Locals pour out onto the streets, moving from taperia to taperia. Try the mushrooms a la plancha - grilled mushrooms - with a glass of Rueda it is a refreshing, fulfilling combination.
Pro Tip : Look for the taperia with the most napkins thrown on the floor; this is not bad manners but good marketing; it means more people frequent that spot!
