Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Calle Laurel

Calle Laurel
Tapas on Calle Laurel in Logroño Cornago Spain

Tapas on Calle Laurel in Logroño

During the siesta time, you would never know that in a few short hours this street will be the most busy in the town; head down around 7pm to mingle with everyone taking the edge off their hunger before a very late dinner. Locals pour out onto the streets, moving from taperia to taperia. Try the mushrooms a la plancha - grilled mushrooms - with a glass of Rueda it is a refreshing, fulfilling combination.

Pro Tip : Look for the taperia with the most napkins thrown on the floor; this is not bad manners but good marketing; it means more people frequent that spot!

Photo by Kris Arnold/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points