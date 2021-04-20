Calle Las Damas Calle Las Damas, Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic

Walk on the oldest paved road in the New World Calle Las Damas is the oldest paved street in the new world with construction beginning in 1502. Originally named Calle de la Forteleza, or Street of the Fort, it makes a straight line above the shores of the Rio Ozama from the Fortaleza Ozama to the Alcazar de Colon.



Note that the paving stones aren't original. The originals were taken from the street and used as ballast for ships centuries ago.