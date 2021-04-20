Calle Carabanchel, 14
Lunch Outside the CityA 30-minute ride on the Cercanias will have you in the city of Getafe. In the winter months the main street, Carabanchel, is lined with Christmas markets, and in the summer the town turns inside-out, and the city lives on the sidewalks and benches enjoying the warm, long lit nights.
City center offers unique shops, many selling Getafe’s futbol team gear,and traditional Spanish clothing and gifts. There are several outstanding restaurants, my personal favorite is Manda Carallo. The Galician husband and wife owners are warm and welcome you with a hug and two kisses before ushering you into a table in the cozy restaurant. Feel at home in Getafe, and get a real Spanish experience. If you have any food allergies, call in advance and they are more than happy to accommodate your needs. Truly a wonderful place to spend a long lunch break before a siesta.
To walk off the amazing food, hit the streets. The parks and river are well maintained; many joggers, families and young people spend the day hopping from park to park. You will be in good company enjoying the fresh air just 13 kilometers away from Madrid.
Photo by Antonio Tajuelo/Flickr.