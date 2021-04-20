Where are you going?
Calle 1era

Calle 1era, Colón, Panama
Sample the World's Most Expensive Coffee Colon Panama

Sure, it's possible to try "Geisha," the world's most expensive coffee, in the United States, as it's imported by American roasters such as Intelligentsia. Those who have tried Geisha have remarked that the flavor is surprising; it's most like tea than robust coffee.

Visitors can decide for themselves by stopping in for a cup at Bajareque in Panama City. It's hard to get much closer to the source; the coveted beans are grown right here in Panama.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

