Calle 1era

Sample the World's Most Expensive Coffee Sure, it's possible to try "Geisha," the world's most expensive coffee, in the United States, as it's imported by American roasters such as Intelligentsia. Those who have tried Geisha have remarked that the flavor is surprising; it's most like tea than robust coffee.



Visitors can decide for themselves by stopping in for a cup at Bajareque in Panama City. It's hard to get much closer to the source; the coveted beans are grown right here in Panama.



