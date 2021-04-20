California Wolf Center
470 K Q Ranch Rd, Julian, CA 92036, USA
| +1 760-765-0030
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 4pm
Wolf habitat in JulianIf you're a lover of wolves and near Julian, CA, I highly recommend a visit to the California Wolf Center. The California Wolf Center is a nonprofit organization committed to the support of education about wolves, as well as the preservation of the endangered Mexican gray wolf.
There are a few Alaskan gray wolves living in an enclosure that encircles about two acres, and in another smaller one-acre enclosure there are several Mexican gray wolves.
You have to make a reservation to take a short guided tour to view the wolves. I recommend the "wolf pack" tour as it is only about 15 people. The general tours can be up to 30 people or more, and it can feel crowded. There is also a photography tour, where for a larger fee, you can go inside the enclosure with staff and this tour is restricted to two people at a time.