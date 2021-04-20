Where are you going?
California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037, USA
+1 323-724-3623
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Be Wowed

The California Science Center has some fantastic rotating exhibits and equally interesting permanent displays. This photo was taken at the Cleopatra's Palace themed exhibit of Alexandrian artifacts recovered from Goddio's underwater excavations. The curation was fantastic and gave the feel of being underwater.
By Bianca Hernandez

Nick Pachelli
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

See The Epic Endeavor

It's a must-see in Los Angeles. The space shuttle Endeavor has such a rich history and the California Science Center gives you the full experience. Including how in the world they managed to get that gargantuan beast from LAX to downtown LA.

