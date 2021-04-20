Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Calgary Zoo

210 St. George's Drive NE, Calgary, AB T2E 7V6, Canada
Website
| +1 403-232-9300
Penguins, Hippos, and Grizzly Bears Calgary Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Penguins, Hippos, and Grizzly Bears

While few Calgarians were seriously injured during the flooding, the Calgary Zoo was relatively hard hit. It lost four peacocks (most of the flock of twelve evaded collection by staff sent to evacuate them) and a pot-bellied pig (it died from the stress). The giraffes, however, bore the chilly water with great fortitude, and Lobi the hippo rejoiced at having free reign of the otherwise evacuated Savannah Building when flood waters allowed him to escape over top of his enclosure. (His companion, Sparky, however, decided to stay put.) Despite the fact that it is currently undergoing repairs and renovations, the zoo is open, and the penguins, cougars, grizzly bears, wolves, caribou, and whooping cranes are as entertaining as ever.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points