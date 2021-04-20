Penguins, Hippos, and Grizzly Bears
While few Calgarians were seriously injured during the flooding, the Calgary Zoo was relatively hard hit. It lost four peacocks (most of the flock of twelve evaded collection by staff sent to evacuate them) and a pot-bellied pig (it died from the stress). The giraffes, however, bore the chilly water with great fortitude, and Lobi the hippo rejoiced at having free reign of the otherwise evacuated Savannah Building when flood waters allowed him to escape over top of his enclosure. (His companion, Sparky, however, decided to stay put.) Despite the fact that it is currently undergoing repairs and renovations, the zoo is open, and the penguins, cougars, grizzly bears, wolves, caribou, and whooping cranes are as entertaining as ever.