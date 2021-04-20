Calgary Stampede

Cowboys, Rides, Music, and Fireworks

From the chuck wagon races and bull riding to the music and the midway, the Stampede is an annual Calgary event not to be missed. With over one million visitors per year, you can expect crowds at this ten-day event. It’s so popular that the city nicknamed both itself (“Stampede City” and, affectionately, “Cowtown”) and its football team after it. There’s a tournament-style rodeo with professional athletes; horse racing with a $1.15 million prize; famous pop, country, and rock musicians; water shows; fireworks; a kids’ zone; and rodeo games for all.



