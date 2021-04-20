Calgary Stampede
1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1, Canada
| +1 403-261-0101
Sun - Sat 11am - 12am
The best ten days in JulyCalgary is famous for the Calgary Stampede, ten days of cowboys, rodeo events, chuckwagon races, a midway (complete with deep fried Mars bars and corn dogs) and great music. No one’s kidding when they call it The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
almost 7 years ago
Cowboys, Rides, Music, and Fireworks
From the chuck wagon races and bull riding to the music and the midway, the Stampede is an annual Calgary event not to be missed. With over one million visitors per year, you can expect crowds at this ten-day event. It’s so popular that the city nicknamed both itself (“Stampede City” and, affectionately, “Cowtown”) and its football team after it. There’s a tournament-style rodeo with professional athletes; horse racing with a $1.15 million prize; famous pop, country, and rock musicians; water shows; fireworks; a kids’ zone; and rodeo games for all.