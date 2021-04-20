Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Calgary Pathway System

Calgary, AB, Canada
Website
Make a Run for it Calgary Canada

Make a Run for it

Calgary has the largest system of pathways in North America and even in the depths of winter you can join its seasoned citizens braving the weather to run, bike, or cross-country ski the more than 300 miles of paths. Whether you bike along the Bow River, rollerblade in the shadow of the Calgary Tower, or run past Shaw Millennium Park (an enormous outdoor skateboarding park), there’s always somewhere interesting to see just a hop, skip, or a jump away. There’s even a mobile app of the pathways to help keep you on track.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points