Calgary Pathway System

Make a Run for it
Calgary has the largest system of pathways in North America and even in the depths of winter you can join its seasoned citizens braving the weather to run, bike, or cross-country ski the more than 300 miles of paths. Whether you bike along the Bow River, rollerblade in the shadow of the Calgary Tower, or run past Shaw Millennium Park (an enormous outdoor skateboarding park), there’s always somewhere interesting to see just a hop, skip, or a jump away. There’s even a mobile app
of the pathways to help keep you on track.