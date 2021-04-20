Folk Fest at the Park
Every year the Calgary Folk Music Festival takes over Prince’s Island Park for the best in North America country, bluegrass and folk music. This year’s fest featured country veteran, Steve Earle, Nova Scotian heart string-puller, Amelia Curran, and current country celebs, Alabama Shakes. The fest attracts stroller-toting families, picnicking groups of 30-somethings, and elderly couples alike, so bring your blanket, a lawn chair, and a snack, and settle in for some great music.