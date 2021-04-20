Where are you going?
Calgary Folk Music Festival

1215 10 Avenue SE
Website
| +1 403-233-0904
Folk Fest at the Park Calgary Canada

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Folk Fest at the Park

Every year the Calgary Folk Music Festival takes over Prince’s Island Park for the best in North America country, bluegrass and folk music. This year’s fest featured country veteran, Steve Earle, Nova Scotian heart string-puller, Amelia Curran, and current country celebs, Alabama Shakes. The fest attracts stroller-toting families, picnicking groups of 30-somethings, and elderly couples alike, so bring your blanket, a lawn chair, and a snack, and settle in for some great music.

By Amie Watson , AFAR Local Expert

