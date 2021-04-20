Calbuco Calbuco, Los Lagos Region, Chile

Navigating the Archipelago of Chiloe by Boat Chiloe's "Isla Grande" is the largest island (200km long by 70 km wide), while the archipelago is made up of dozens of tiny islands encasing green rolling hills with the shining Pacific or Gulf. Many of the islands are uninhabited, some unreachable, and others connected by boat like Isla Quinchao and Lemuy. Others are inhabited but with no electricity.



The best way to get a sense of Chilote culture and sweeping views of the countryside from the water is to head out on a typical wooden boat to cruise the islands and get a taste of rural life, which can be hired in many ports for a fee.



In this picture, our captain was only thirteen years old but already had a lifetime of maritime experience as we sailed south from Calbuco to Ancud past the Chidhuapi archipelago.