Calabash Luxury Boutique Hotel
L'Anse Aux Epines Beach, St George's, Grenada
| +1 473-444-4334
More info
Calabash Luxury Boutique HotelWhy we love it: A luxe, family-run boutique hideaway with top-notch service and excellent food.
The Highlights:
- A choice of breakfast on the beach or in your suite
- Some of the best food on the island is at Rhodes Restaurant
- A calming, pink-tinged spa with a long treatment list
The Review:
The only Relais & Chateaux property in Grenada, Calabash is an all-suite boutique hotel owned and run by the Garbutt family, who always seem to be there when you need them. The 30 suites and villas are arranged around 8 acres of lush gardens facing the white sands of the gorgeous L’Anse Aux Epines beach and Prickly Bay (which is actually quite calm and not prickly at all). Spacious suites and massive villas that sleep up to 10 are elegantly designed in a modern colonial style, with high ceilings, king size beds, and private patios or balconies. Some even have private pools. Breakfast is served each morning at your suite, or on the beach. Decisions, decisions.
And of course, there is a main pool and the beach to loll on, and guests can also enjoy two tennis courts, a fitness center, and the Dive & Watersports Centre, complete with hobies for sailing, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards, if you’re in the mood to be active. If not, the spa is a relaxing oasis and there is complimentary yoga twice a week. Perhaps the best part of Calabash though is the food, both from the lauded Rhodes Restaurant (check the dress code—it’s one of the few spots on the island that has one) and the toes-in-the-sand Beach Club. Dishes like Seared Barracuda, Pot Roast Grenadian Quail, and Callalloo and Goat Cheese Ravioli show off the island’s delectable offerings in a whole new way.