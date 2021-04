Cala Sveva Beach Via Cristoforo Colombo, 39/e, 86039 Termoli CB, Italy

Beaching with the Locals on the Adriatic Termoli on the Adriatic is the kind of place where you can spend a week, and potentially not hear English the entire time. This small beach town is a destination for Italians who lounge under colorful umbrellas along the sand, in the shadow of a fortified ancient city, with endless pizzerias and gelato shops.