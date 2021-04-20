Where are you going?
CakeLove

160 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Website
| +1 301-686-0340
Cakelove, Where Nothing is Fat-Free! Oxon Hill Maryland United States

Cakelove, Where Nothing is Fat-Free!

Customers at Cakelove are greeted by a giant sign that proudly states, "Nothing is fat-free!" I love a shop that gives me permission to indulge. I don't feel so bad knowing that everything here is baked from scratch daily with fresh, quality ingredients. The hard part is choosing among buttercream treats, wholesome cookies, and decadent buzz balls (mini éclairs filled with cream).

Tips: Those with special dietary needs should look for Cakelove's Green Label. It indicates items that are vegan, low sugar, or gluten-free.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

