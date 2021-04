Get Cajunated

Originally hailing from New Orleans , owner Lloyd Blanchard brings the flavors of his Big Easy childhood days to the District. Look out for the vibrant and funky multi-colored truck serving up Cajun and Creole classics like étouffée, gumbo, red beans and rice, and mouth-watering po'boy sandwiches on fresh baguettes. The soft-shell crab po'boy is the favorite, but the roast beef and crunchy fried shrimp and oysters are also highly regarded.