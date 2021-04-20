Where are you going?
Cairns International Airport

Airport Ave, Cairns City QLD 4870, Australia
Website
| +61 7 4080 6703
See Australia: By Helicopter Cairns Australia

See Australia: By Helicopter

I will never forget seeing the Agincourt Ribbon Reefs on the Great Barrier Reef by helicopter. If it is one experience you can have in Australia, I cannot recommend it enough.

We used the Great Barrier Reef Helicopter Group in conjunction with Quicksilver Cruises but you can see other areas of Tropical North Queensland through helicopter as well. From personalised tours to Solitary Sand Cay to the waterfalls of the Daintree Rainforest and the Outback, you can customize your experience in Tropical North Queensland.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

