Cairn Gorm Mountain
Aviemore PH22 1RB, UK
+44 1479 861261
Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm
Winter WonderlandOn a good day Scotland really does rival the Alps - this was a perfect walk in - blue skies, light winds, fluffy snow, and not another sinner in sight. Perfect winter walking conditions.
almost 7 years ago
Lurchers Crag and the Lairig Ghru
This was one of the most perfect, and Alpine-like winter climbing experiences one could hope for in Scotland - it was one fine day amongst many less so, as such the crag was swamped with other climbers and it was difficult to get a route to ourselves - I've been assured this isn't always the case.
Lower down in the valley is the Lairig Ghru - a 19-mile long trail that runs from Coylumbridge, just outside Aviemore, to Braemar, on the other side of the Cairngorm Mountains. Although the walking is relatively straightforward and the paths well-laid - the route is long, exposed, and remote in places - it's quite a serious undertaking, but very much worth the effort!
