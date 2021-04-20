Cairn Gorm Mountain

Lurchers Crag and the Lairig Ghru

This was one of the most perfect, and Alpine-like winter climbing experiences one could hope for in Scotland - it was one fine day amongst many less so, as such the crag was swamped with other climbers and it was difficult to get a route to ourselves - I've been assured this isn't always the case.



Lower down in the valley is the Lairig Ghru - a 19-mile long trail that runs from Coylumbridge, just outside Aviemore, to Braemar, on the other side of the Cairngorm Mountains. Although the walking is relatively straightforward and the paths well-laid - the route is long, exposed, and remote in places - it's quite a serious undertaking, but very much worth the effort!