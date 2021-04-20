Cain at the Cove
One Casino Drive, Suite 12, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
| +1 954-809-2100
Photo courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island/atlantis.com
For Private Seaside ThrillsPicture this: a gorgeous ultra-pool with views out to sea and infinity pools on each end. Private cabanas for total relaxation. An outdoor gaming pavilion. Daybeds as far as the eye can sea, an outdoor cafe, and drinks made to order as you see fit. This is luxury and Bahamian romance at its finest at Cain at the Cove.
Hours for Cain Café & Grill are 11:00am – 5:00pm