Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cain at the Cove

One Casino Drive, Suite 12, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
Website
| +1 954-809-2100
For Private Seaside Thrills Paradise Island The Bahamas

For Private Seaside Thrills

Picture this: a gorgeous ultra-pool with views out to sea and infinity pools on each end. Private cabanas for total relaxation. An outdoor gaming pavilion. Daybeds as far as the eye can sea, an outdoor cafe, and drinks made to order as you see fit. This is luxury and Bahamian romance at its finest at Cain at the Cove.

Hours for Cain Café & Grill are 11:00am – 5:00pm

By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points