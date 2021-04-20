Ireland's Past, Preserved. Plus sheepdogs!
In the middle of the Burren, the region of Western Ireland
defined by its limestone landscape, you can see how ancient people lived at the Caherconnell Stone Fort. It's an archaeological site where they've reconstructed the 'ringfort' homestead that stood here probably in the 10th or 11th century. You can see the circular wall that would've protected the buildings where the family lived. The video presentation does a nice job illustrating how life would've been back then, and makes a good introduction before wandering the grounds. We also enjoyed the sheepdog demonstrations they do. It's pretty incredible what the dogs are capable of, and the guy who leads the demonstration is funny, if you can get ahold of his accent. It's fascinating to hear him talk about the difference between cattle dogs and sheep dogs and the dogs who don't have 'the eye' and never will. Accept his invitation to try to call to the dogs and you'll find yourself trying to speak dog with an Irish accent.