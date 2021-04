Cafiko 6 Breisacher Straße

Popular Local Cafe in Haidhausen Cafiko is an institution in Haidhausen, almost like a second living room for some locals! The cafe is small but cozy with a large sofa and sugar bowls with friendly service. In warm weather there are also a few outdoor tables.



There are usually 3-4 cakes to choose from as well as soup and small snacks.