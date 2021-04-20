Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Caffe Migliore

1215 4th Ave #100, Seattle, WA 98161, USA
Website
| +1 206-624-9893
This Coffee Is Tops Seattle Washington United States

More info

Mon - Fri 6am - 5pm

This Coffee Is Tops

Although the joke about there being a Starbucks on every Seattle street corner has some truth to it, it is possible to find independent coffee shops downtown, and Café Migliori is one that devotees swear by. They serve their own freshly roasted coffee with locally baked pastries and DeLaurenti’s panini sandwiches. The café is pleasantly decorated and popular for business meetings, so you’ll see a lot of suits and briefcases. If you crave a little something sweet with your caffeine, they have small imported chocolate squares and bonbons at the counter, and they’re one of the few places in town that sell Harney & Sons tea tins. If you plan to come back a lot, get a loyalty card and your 11th drink is free.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points