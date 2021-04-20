Caffe Migliore

This Coffee Is Tops
Although the joke about there being a Starbucks on every Seattle
street corner has some truth to it, it is possible to find independent coffee shops downtown, and Café Migliori is one that devotees swear by. They serve their own freshly roasted coffee with locally baked pastries and DeLaurenti’s panini sandwiches. The café is pleasantly decorated and popular for business meetings, so you’ll see a lot of suits and briefcases. If you crave a little something sweet with your caffeine, they have small imported chocolate squares and bonbons at the counter, and they’re one of the few places in town that sell Harney & Sons tea tins. If you plan to come back a lot, get a loyalty card and your 11th drink is free.