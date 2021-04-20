Caffe' Letterario Di Liuti Cristiana E C Snc
26 Via Armando Diaz
+39 0544 216461
Literature and pastries!Enjoy browsing the walls that display many of the world's greatest writers while you sip on a cappuccino and nibble on a delicious pastry at the Caffee Letterario in Ravenna.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Write on in Ravenna
Photos of some of the world's best writers can be seen in this quaint little cafe in the ancient Italian town on Ravenna, Italy.
