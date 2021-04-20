Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Caffe' Letterario Di Liuti Cristiana E C Snc

26 Via Armando Diaz
+39 0544 216461
Literature and pastries! Ravenna Italy
Write on in Ravenna Ravenna Italy
Literature and pastries! Ravenna Italy
Write on in Ravenna Ravenna Italy

Literature and pastries!

Enjoy browsing the walls that display many of the world's greatest writers while you sip on a cappuccino and nibble on a delicious pastry at the Caffee Letterario in Ravenna.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Write on in Ravenna

Photos of some of the world's best writers can be seen in this quaint little cafe in the ancient Italian town on Ravenna, Italy.

Stop into Caffee Letterario for a coffee and a snack as you type away on your laptop (free wifi) and admire literary genius.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points