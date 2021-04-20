Caffe Ladro
435 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
| +1 206-267-0551
Sun - Sat 5:30am - 8pm
Sustainable in SeattleA Seattle institution with a focus on sustainably sourced and fair trade coffee, Caffe Ladro has been around since the early 1990s, and now offers 14 locations around town. Each coffee shop has its own decor and a slightly different feel, but all offer Ladro's own single-origin coffees and coffee blends, roasted in their Queen Anne roastery. They bake their own pastries and treats in the Ladro bakery, too. Stop by for free monthly tea and coffee tastings and sample your favorites. And if you find yourself missing Ladro's coffee when you get back home, never fear: they offer monthly subscriptions delivered to your door.
Superb Coffee and Pastries
