Caffe Ladro

435 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Website
| +1 206-267-0551
More info

Sun - Sat 5:30am - 8pm

Sustainable in Seattle

A Seattle institution with a focus on sustainably sourced and fair trade coffee, Caffe Ladro has been around since the early 1990s, and now offers 14 locations around town. Each coffee shop has its own decor and a slightly different feel, but all offer Ladro's own single-origin coffees and coffee blends, roasted in their Queen Anne roastery. They bake their own pastries and treats in the Ladro bakery, too. Stop by for free monthly tea and coffee tastings and sample your favorites. And if you find yourself missing Ladro's coffee when you get back home, never fear: they offer monthly subscriptions delivered to your door.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Max Power
over 6 years ago

Superb Coffee and Pastries

Caffe Ladro is an institution in the area, serving high quality—and sustainably sourced—coffee along with freshly baked pastries. Their beans are bought directly from farmers, and roasted and blended in their Queen Anne roastery.

