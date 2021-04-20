Caffe Bene
37 Xi Mu Tou Shi
Waffles and Coffee at Caffe BeneCaffe Bene is a coffee chain out of Australia. This Xi'an outpost is one of the strangest and most enchanting coffee shops I've ever been to. It's essentially a glass box on top of a nondescript shopping center on Center Street, a few blocks up from the South Gate on the left. You need to walk around the side until you find a small elevator. At the top you'll come out into a wonderland, like a forest with chandeliers. There's a bunch of little areas to sit, including outside and upstairs. It's an amazing spot at sundown, when you can watch the city lights come on.
As well as drinks, there are lots of snack options, including a layered ice cream bowl about the size of my head. What I loved most were the waffles, which were really tasty. They were proper waffles, too—crisp on the outside and moist inside. I got mine served with a sweet condensed milk sauce and blueberry jam.
To top it off, when you order you are given a stuffed animal to take to your table. How cute is that?