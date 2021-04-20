Where are you going?
Cafetería Clares

Carrer del Bruc, 162, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
+34 934 59 16 10
A Quiet Place For Lunch Barcelona Spain

Thur - Sun 8am - 12am
Tue, Wed 8am - 5pm

A Quiet Place For Lunch

On any visit to Barcelona, a trip through the city's charming Gothic Quarter shouldn't be missed. You'll find everything there from historic buildings and fun shops to entertaining street performers and delicious restaurants like this one. I love how people in Barcelona linger over their meals, enjoying their food and company. Plan to spend a whole day in the Gothic Quarter, and take the time to enjoy a leisurely lunch at one of the quarter's many outdoor cafes. Often the best ones are tucked away down small alleyways, so make sure not to overlook these off-the-beaten-path cafes - they're delicious.
By Joan Wharton , AFAR Local Expert

