Cafe Yom Tov

Yom Tov St 30, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
| +972 3-969-2434

Sun - Wed 8am - 1am
Thur 8am - 12am
Fri 8am - 6pm
Sat 6:30pm - 1am

Cafe Yom Tov

Breakfast is Israel’s challah and butter, so chances are your hotel offers the morning meal with your room. Buffet-style breakfast is generally how hotels roll, with a host of fresh salatim or small salads from tabouleh to baba ghanoush, not to mention shakshuka and a date-syrup tahini so good you could drink it. But if you want table service, head to Yom Tov, which means “holiday” in Hebrew, at the edge of the Carmel Market. It’s a little hipster-heavy, but the vibe is friendly. The food—from a bowl of mashed sweet potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, and fresh herbs topped with a fried egg to a sandwich of smoked salmon and avocado—is picture-pretty but too tasty to Instagram before digging in.
By Sara Lieberman , AFAR Contributor

Hong Kong Airport Installs Full-Body Disinfecting Booths
When Will the National Parks Reopen? Here’s What We Know
Inside the Growing Community of Families on the Road, Full Time
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown