Café Savoy
It’s hard to believe that this wonderful belle-époque café was used as a car workshop during the communist era. Originally opened in 1893, it was restored in 2005 by the Ambiente group. Today, its elegantly restored interior—painted trompe l'oeil ceilings hung with handsome chandeliers, custom-made wall units filled with wine bottles, and large windows with generous views onto the streets—is once again matched to excellent Viennese, French, and Czech cuisine and impeccable service. The breakfasts are legendary thanks to unique renditions of eggs Benedict (served with Prague
ham and brioche croutons), and a classic Savoy breakfast with hot chocolate, fresh jams, a soft boiled egg, and freshly backed croissant. Lunch and dinner is equally top-notch, with treats like poached oysters, quail with pumpkin puree, duck breast, and Wiener schnitzel; the degustation menu will take you through the best of it, and can be paired with wines. The fantastic desserts and breads are made in the in-house bakery, which you can see through a glass window downstairs. Be sure to book ahead for weekends unless you enjoy long queues.